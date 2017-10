"הכלבה הצילה את חיינו": ניצולי השריפות בקליפורניה מספרים כיצד שרדו 

Good morning. I woke up and started sobbing, partly because of the nightmare that was yesterday, but mostly because both of my parents were sleeping right beside me. It breaks my heart to see them hurting and in shock, but I'm so grateful they are alive and safe. Houses and material items are replaceable; people and loved ones are not. ??????????????????????? #curzonstrong #familyfirst #prayforsonomacounty #santarosastrong #wewillrebuild

A post shared by Margaret Mary Murphy Curzon (@mmcfor3) on Oct 10, 2017 at 8:46am PDT